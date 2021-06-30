(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 30 (APP):Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (AJK chapter) Ershad Mahmud Wednesday lauded the UN Chief Antonio Guterres' recent statement on Kashmir in which he reprimanded the Indian state for using pellet guns against children in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the PTI leader termed the statement as healthy development vis-à-vis Kashmir.

Ershad continued that the UN chief's statement is a clear indication of the growing realization among world leaders about the fact that Kashmiris who have been caught in the cross hairs of conflict and coronavirus could not be left at the mercy of the occupation forces.

"The UN SG's statement highlights yet another dimension that the world institutions, in particular, the UN has been keenly and closely watching the abysmal human rights situation in the region", Mahmud said adding that the two landmark reports released by the OHCHR report and offers of mediation by the UN Secretary-General speak volumes about the fast-changing world scenario.

"More importantly the statement by the UN chief reaffirms Kashmiri leadership's long-standing position about grave human rights abuses in IHK", the PTI leader said.

Referring to the devastating impacts of the lingering conflict on the lives of Kashmiri children he said, "Kashmir children have been worst victims of the conflict, they are living in a constant fear in the most militarized zone of the world, with the presence of over half a million Indian troops, which exposes them to violence".

He said that the unresolved issue had left hundreds of thousands orphaned whereas a large number of children have fallen victim to pellets during the past several years.

Mahmud reiterated his demand for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate the gross and systematic human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir as recommended in the OHCHR report of June 2018.

"The vicious cycle of violence and unending bloodshed in the region will continue to wreak havoc on innocent lives unless perpetrators of the violence are not brought to justice", he said adding that it was high time that the international community should play its role to hold Indian government accountable for the crimes its forces have been committing in Kashmir.