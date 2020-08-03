PTI reiterated its firm resolve to continue support Kashmirs in their struggle for freedom of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 03 (APP):Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter Monday reiterated the party's firm resolve that the struggle for freedom of Kashmir would continue till it reach to its logical end.

In an exclusive interview to APP on Monday, Sardar Ershad Mahmud said that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad to join Kashmiris on the Kashmir Siege Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) to register protest against first anniversary of Indian sinister act of revoking article 370 of her constitution scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu Kashmir, will be historic in Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The PTI, Ershad declared, would not ever accept any bargaining over the historic unity, integrity and entity and right to self determination of the Jammu & Kashmir State and its population.

Ershad Mahmood continued that India resorted to an assault on the unity and entity of the Jammu & Kashmir state on the black day of August 05 besides stabbing into the centuries-old identity of the J & K State people. He added that the Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the Line of Control categorically and strongly rejected the above Indian nefarious unlawful, forced and uncalled for action. He underlined that even the pro-Indian politicians also rejected the Indian sinister move declaring it a step of the Indian imperialism being part of a dirty game primarily aimed at to make the Kashmiris slave of New Delhi permanently.

The PTI AJK Secretary Information said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had made fullest efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at the international level during the last one year in particular since India took unilateral step to revoke the special status of the disputed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 05 last year.

Elaborating, Ershad underlined that Kashmir issue and the prevailing situation in the disputed Indian occupied state was discussed thrice each in special session of the UN Security Council as well as in meeting of US Congress. "European Union, British, Norwegian and French Parliaments have categorically reject the August 05 last year's illegal action", he added.

The PTI AJK Secy.

Info pointed out that US President offered mediation to ensure peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue for several times. Arab world, Ershad said, also raised voice in favor of Kashmiris right to self determination.

Ershad Mahmud said that the PM Imran Khan not only awoken the global conscience over Kashmir in the UN general assembly – but also made the plight of kashmiris including the misbehavior and abuses of human rights in IIOJK – the subject of discussion through at least two statements, besides tweets in every week, he added.

The PTI AJK leader further said that the PM Imran Khan also visited Muzaffarabad thrice in support of the Kashmiris freedom struggle. "IK fully supported Kashmiris resistence movement in the IIOJK besides managing detailed discussions with the entire Kashmiri leadership on the current Kashmir situation.

Ershad Mahmud said that August 05 this year will be the day of renewal of the pledged when it will again be resolved that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir beat in unison and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for achievement of their birth right to self determination till it reach to its logical end.

The PTI AJK Secretary Information appealed to the overseas Kashmiris to effectively raise voice of Kashmiris at each forum, with prime focus to muster maximum sympathies and support of the external world for the Kashmiris cause of freedom. "Most particularly, the people of Western and Arab countries should be apprised of the miseries of the Kashmiri population of the IIOJK – though an integrated campaign to muster maximum of the sympathies of the external world in support of the Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the homelands from Indian unlawful rule, he added.

Erhad also emphasized the need of apprising the active communities of the European and Arabian countries of the ugly and fast deteriorating conditions of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which has, by now, been turned into the largest prison on the planet since August 05, last year, he added.

The PTI AJK Info Secretary reiterated his party stance that PTI neither accepted August 05 Indian nefarious action and nor would allow any nefarious move to change the internationally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu & Kashmir state to be successful at any cost, he concluded.