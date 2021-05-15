PTI to contest in all constituencies in AJK GE 2021: Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) : May 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf AJK Chief and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry announced here on Saturday that his party will field its candidates in all the electoral Constituencies in forthcoming general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir July this year indigenously without reaching in any electoral alliance with any party including the Muslim Conference.

"Names of the PTI candidates for all the electoral constituencies of the 49-member AJK Legislative Assembly including 12 seats for Pakistan-based refugees from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) will be announced in next couple of weeks", Sultan revealed.

It may be recalled that last general elections were held in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on 21 July 2016 to elect 41 members of the 49-member Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly on direct adult franchise basis. Rest of 08 seats included 05 reserved for women and one each for Ulema / Mashaikh, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris elected by the directly-elected legislators in the house.

Barrister Sultan, also the former Prime Minister of AJK, sitting Member of AJK Legislat6ive Assembly and much rospective Candidate Of PTI From Mirpur LA~3 Constituency in forthcoming AJK General Elections~ 2021, was addressing a crowded news conference on the eve of a much-disciplined Eid Millan Party, hosted in his honour – besides in honor of local journalists affiliated with national and State print, electronic and social media, hosted by Ch. Tahir Ayub, Son Of (Late) Ch Muhammad Ayub, a close lifetime associate of Barrister Sultan at his lush green farm house located at the periphery of picturesque Mangla Lake here with coordination and assistance of the local PTI AJK stalwarts including Ansar Sarim, central Deputy Secy. Information, PTI AJK, Ex City Deputy Administrator Ch. Amjad, Chaudhry Shaban and dozens of others. The ceremony was followed by a highly traditional Kashmiri / Pahari luncheon.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters also graced the brief, simple but much impressive gathering held mostly under SOPs of Covid-19 pandemic.

The prominent among the Journalists who graced the occasion include Altaf Hamid Rao, Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai, Khalid Chaudhry, Zaffar Mughal, Raja, Sohrab Khan, Sajaad Qayyum Khanpuri, Muhammad Rashid Bashir, Engr.

Haroon Ramzan Chughtai, Zahid Bashir, Shehzad Perveiz Ch., Zaheer Ghafoor, Humayoon Mirza, Ansar Bashir, Faisal Gulzar, Imran Chaudhry and others.

The PTI AJK President continued that his party will not fall into any alliance with any party especially the Muslim Conference in the polls – since the PTI could not bear the burden of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and the MC's leadership was striving hard of reaching into the electoral alliance with Pakistan Tehreeek Insaf, he added.

Sultan declared as saying "there is no any space for Urns (LOTAs,) in PTI before the elections.

To a question, raised by this Correspondent about the alleged opposition including the reported attempts of leg-pulling by certain elements in the party ranks against him, Barrister Sultan said that being the head of the PTI AJK, he fully enjoy full support and backing of the party's top leadership especially the party's Supremo Imran Khan, he doesn't take care of such nefarious moves on the part of certain vested interests in the party.

Lambasting sitting AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider led PML (N) government Barrister Sultan said that the sitting AJK ruling clique shall have to face a naked accountability process for their ill-deeds during their current five-years term in power in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Referring to the priorities of the PTI regarding future uplift of AJK on coming of the party into power, Barrister Sultan announced to air-link Mirpur, the lake district of over a million of expatriates, with rest of the world through establishing an international airport in Mirpur, soon after coming into power in AJK.

He revealed that the case of emergence of the forthcoming Mirpur International Airport has been tabled before the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

Sultan also categorically declared to complete the supply of much-demanded supply of sui natural gas in rest of Mirpur city, completion of Mirpur Islamgarh bridge over scenic Mangla dam lake, completion of greater water supply and sewerage projects, lying abandoned because of the massive corruption and malpractices of the PML-N and PPP led governments in AJK during last 10 years terms of their power in AJK, he concluded.