PU CAD all set to celebrate 100 years of cinema in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Punjab University College of Art & Design’s Postgraduate Research Centre for Creative Arts (PRCCA), in collaboration with the Department of Graphic Design, hosted the pre-conference symposium for the 1st International Conference on ‘Creative Arts (ICCA)’.

This landmark event honors a century of Lollywood's cinematic journey since its inception in 1924 and sets the stage for the first-ever creative arts conference in Pakistan. Director PRCCA Prof Dr Ahmad Bilal, Evernew Group Chief Executive Officer Sajjad Gul, Dr Ajaz Anwar, an artist and historian, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Masarat Hasan, Dr Naseem Akhtar, Dr Shaukat Mehmood, Dr Rahat Naveed Masud, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Sajjad Gul highlighted the legacy of his father, Agha Gul, who pioneered Pakistan’s film industry by establishing Firdous Cinema and Evernew Studios. The paper presenters included Zohreen Murtaza, Sumbul Natalia, Irum Syed, Nadia Zafar, Fariha Rashid, Sana Yousuf, Mohammad Ali, Nimra Akram, Madiha Zulfiqar, Hira Gul, Sarmed Cheema and Usman Rana.

The symposium featured an inspiring tribute to the senior teachers of PRCCA, whose dedication has laid the foundation for creative excellence. The event also included a rich dialogue on the transformative evolution of cinema, spanning the silent film era to contemporary digital platforms.

A panel of distinguished speakers and researchers presented thought-provoking insights on cinema's role in cultural exchange, societal evolution, and economic development. The event emphasized cinema's multidimensional impact on shaping creative industries and preserving cultural heritage. As this prelude to ICCA concluded, the organizing committee expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, senior mentors, and contributors for making the event a remarkable success. The conference promises to continue this celebration, fostering dialogue and innovation in the creative arts landscape of Pakistan.