Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Public enjoying Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games venues

HANGZHOU, China, Aug.12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :With over one year to go before the 19th Asian Games opens in east China's city of Hangzhou, local citizens are already benefiting from its legacy.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced last month that the 2022 Asian Games had been rescheduled for September 23-October 8, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games were originally planned to take place from September 10 to 25, 2022.

However, all 56 competition venues and 31 training venues for the Asian Games in Hangzhou are gradually opening to the public, and more than 42,000 citizens have accessed these venues for physical exercise since July 1, according to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

"I used to run along the Qiantang River. The running track here (Hangzhou Olympic Center) is more comfortable than the riverside, so I come here for jogging almost every day," said 35-year-old marathon enthusiast Chen.

Organizers say the opening of the venues and facilities emphasizes the important roles the 2022 Asian Games play in enhancing fitness, culture and sports, and meeting the growing needs of citizens, as well as gaining experience in holding high-level competitions.

"Opening the venues to the public ahead of the Asian Games is kind of a test run," said Liu Xiaochuan, vice general manager of Hangzhou Binjiang Olympic Sports Operation Company.

The Games' organizing committee has pledged to open venues in a controlled and orderly manner as it bids to protect and maintain the quality of the facilities.

Digital technology was introduced at Hangzhou Olympic Center to assist the operation of the venues, a system which uses AI analysis to detect the environment and remind necessary site maintenance.

