Public security launches service of reporting stolen vehicles at 8th "Absher" forum 2022

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, the Public Security launched Wednesday the service of reporting stolen vehicles, at the 8th "Absher" forum 2022, which was held at the staff Club of the Ministry of Interior.

The service enables citizens and residents to report stolen vehicles online without the need to visit any of the police headquarters.

Implementing the service will be by login to "Absher" platform, then selecting services from the Vehicles tab, then selecting the vehicle to be reported, and finally choosing the service for reporting stolen vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is witnessing rapid technological development of e-services provided to the individual, business and government sectors, which contributed to saving time and effort for citizens and residents with more than 350 e-services benefiting more than 26 million beneficiaries.