Public Security: Residents who do not have entry permits to the Holy Capital will be denied entry

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Public Security has announced that starting Monday, 10/25/1444 AH, residents who do not have an entry permits will be banned from entering at the security control centers leading to the Holy Capital.

This comes in implementation of the instructions organizing Hajj, which require that residents wishing to enter the Holy Capital should obtain a permit from the competent authorities, said the Public Security.

The instructions regulating Hajj this year 1444 AH stipulate sending back vehicles and residents from where they come, except for those who work in the holy sites and have entry permits issued by the competent authority, or a resident's identity card issued by the holy capital, or an Umrah permit, or a pilgrimage permit.