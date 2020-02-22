Public spaces closed in 10 Italian towns over coronavirus fears

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Authorities in northern Italy on Friday ordered the closure of schools, bars and other public spaces in 10 towns following a flurry of new coronavirus cases.

Five doctors and nine other people tested positive for the virus in Lombardy, after apparently frequenting the same bar and group of friends, with two other cases confirmed in Veneto, authorities said at a press conference.