PUCAR organizes Talent Hunt competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Saturday organized district level Talent Hunt Program 2021 aimed at providing platform to the young generation exploring their hidden talent.

The Talent Hunt Competition including singing, musical instruments, poetry, fiction and paintings held at district Chakwal, said a statement issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Bilal Hashim was the chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremoney while ADC Ambar Gillani and Director Rawalpindi Arts Council RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Hashim said that Punjab has rich culture, arts which needed to be promoted. The Talent Program would provide an opportunity to the youth for showcasing their hidden talents.

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said colors of Punjabi, Seraiki, Pothohari and Balochi culture were prominent in Punjab. Talent Hunt Program was an important step for the promotion of art and culture in the province.