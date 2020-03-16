Puerto Rico orders curfew over coronavirus

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday ordered a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, with immediate effect and until March 30.

"Faced with the possiblity of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message.