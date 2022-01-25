UrduPoint.com

Puerto Rico Statue Of Spanish Explorer Toppled Before King's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Puerto Rico statue of Spanish explorer toppled before king's visit

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon was toppled early Monday in Puerto Rico's capital San Juan, hours before a visit to the Caribbean island by Spain's King Felipe VI.

"Some individuals approached the statue," located in a square in the historic center of San Juan, and "caused damage," according to a police report quoted by local media.

The capital's mayor, Miguel Romero, criticized the incident as an "act of vandalism" in remarks to news outlet El Nuevo Dia, but sought to downplay the significance of the incident and the extent of the damage.

Felipe VI was due later Monday in Puerto Rico, a US territory, to mark the 500th anniversary of San Juan's founding.

The city's origins date back to 1521, but the official celebrations were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities indicated they were looking at security camera footage to help identify those responsible for damaging the statue.

Local media reported that a group known as the Boriken Libertarian Forces has claimed responsibility.

"Faced with the... visit of the King of Spain, Felipe VI, to Puerto Rico and the escalation of 'gringo' invaders taking over our lands, we want to send a clear message: Neither kings nor 'gringo' invaders," the group wrote in a statement.

Ponce de Leon undertook a royal mission in 1508 to explore and colonize the island, which the native Taino inhabitants called Boriken. He eventually became Puerto Rico's first governor.

The statue was forged in 1882 in New York, with bronze obtained from British cannons captured after a failed attack on the Spanish in Puerto Rico in 1797.

Related Topics

Attack Police Governor Visit San Juan Leon Ponce New York Spain Bronze Media From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

7 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

7 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

8 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

7 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

7 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.