UrduPoint.com

Pujara, Iyer Put India In Command Against Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pujara, Iyer put India in command against Bangladesh

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer powered India to a strong 278-6 on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Pujara hit 90 while Iyer remained unbeaten on 82, with both riding their luck. Axar Patel was out on the last ball of the day for 14, trapped leg-before as the second of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan's two wickets.

Taijul islam, the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 3-84, bowled Pujara to end a dogged innings that featured 11 fours.

Pujara and Iyer came together after India lost their fourth wicket on 112, with signs of spin in the first-day track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Taijul had opener Shubman Gill out for 20 in the opening session before he trapped India's danger-man Virat Kohli leg-before for one.

In between, KL Rahul dragged a Khaled Ahmed delivery onto his stumps after making 22.

Rishabh Pant launched a counter-attack, hitting six fours and two sixes to put India back in the driving seat after being 48-3.

Mehidy ended his attacking innings in the post-lunch session when he bowled Pant for 46.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan dropped Pujara off Ebadot Hossain on 12 in the second ball of the second session.

Pujara and Iyer then took on the Bangladeshi bowlers before the hosts fought their way back into the contest with two late strikes.

India had made a brisk start, reaching 41 runs in 13 overs after stand-in skipper Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first.

Gill attempted a paddle sweep but top-edged to Yasir Ali at leg slip. Taijul got the big wicket of Kohli after Rahul fell to Khaled.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan passed a fitness test to lead the home side, with opening batsman Zakir Hasan making his Test debut.

India have been hit by injuries, with captain Rohit Sharma out for at least the first match and fast bowler Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja playing no part in the series.

The two-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. India are fourth, having won six of their 12 matches. Bangladesh are in last place with eight defeats from 10 matches.

Related Topics

India World ICC Bangladesh Chittagong Lead Shakib Al Hasan Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Nurul Hasan Shreyas Iyer National University From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

54 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

57 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.