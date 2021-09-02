UrduPoint.com

Pulisic, Steffen Out Of US Squad For El Salvador Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:11 AM

Pulisic, Steffen out of US squad for El Salvador test

San Salvador, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Premier League duo Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen have been ruled out of the United States' 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday, coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed.

Chelsea star Pulisic is recovering from Covid-19 and did not travel to San Salvador with the US squad, which has been based in Nashville this week.

Manchester City goalkeeper Steffen was also ruled out of Thursday's opener after suffering back spasms in training.

Berhalter said Wednesday that in-form New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner would start Thursday's game in San Salvador, which kicks off the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers for teams from Central America, North America and the Caribbean.

Turner excelled in the USA's recent CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign, keeping five clean sheets, and also starred in last week's Major League Soccer All-Star game.

"We felt at this given moment, Matt is the goalkeeper in better form," Berhalter said.

"I have complete confidence in him and what he can do. Next step is to see if he can translate it into these ultra-competitive matches."Pulisic, meanwhile, is likely to be replaced in the US starting line-up by either Red Bull Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson or Marseille winger Konrad De La Fuente.

Thursday's opener kicks off a hectic three-match international window for the United States, with a home game against Canada on Sunday followed by a trip to Honduras next Wednesday.

Related Topics

USA World Canada Salzburg San Salvador Marseille Nashville El Salvador United States Honduras Sunday Gold Christian From Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

10 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

11 hours ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.