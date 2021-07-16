UrduPoint.com
Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Photographer Killed In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photographer killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with Reuters news agency was killed Friday covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban near a border crossing with Pakistan, the media outlet reported, citing an army commander.

Afghan forces were fighting to retake Spin Boldak when Danish Siddiqui and a senior officer were killed in Taliban crossfire, the commander told Reuters.

The agency reported Siddiqui, an Indian national, had been embedded with Afghan special forces in the former Taliban bastion of Kandahar this week.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters president Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."Reuters said Siddiqui, 38, had earlier reported being wounded in the arm by shrapnel while covering the fighting.

