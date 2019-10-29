Pullout of Kurdish forces in northern Syria complete: Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia said Tuesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria had withdrawn from areas along Turkey's border as planned under a deal between Moscow and Ankara.

"The withdrawal of armed units from territory where a security corridor should be created has been completed ahead of time," Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on a visit to Armenia.

"Syrian border guards and our military police have been deployed there," Shoigu told his Armenian counterpart Davit Tonoyan.

A deadline for the withdrawal had been set at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.

Last week Russia and Turkey signed a deal for Russian military police and Syrian border guards to "facilitate the removal" of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from within 30 kilometres (18 miles) of the border.