Pumas Forward Bruni Pens French Second Division Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Pumas forward Bruni pens French second division deal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Argentine back-rower Rodrigo Bruni, who played in the Pumas' stunning triumph over the All Blacks last month, on Wednesday signed a deal to play for French second-tier outfit Vannes.

The 27-year-old featured in the 25-15 win over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship -- Argentina's first over the former world champions -- as well as credible draws against the Wallabies.

He had been playing for Argentina's Jaguares in Super Rugby but with that tournament shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruni has instead signed a one-year deal with the Pro D2 side.

"The problematic situation at the moment with the Jaguares made this move possible," said Vannes manager Jean-Noel Spitzer.

"It's an incredible opportunity to welcome such a player to the club."Vannes, based in the Brittany region of north-west France, are currently second in Pro D2 behind Perpignan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

