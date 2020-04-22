Pumas Moyano extends Toulon deal to 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Argentina back-three player Ramiro Moyano has signed a two-year contract extension with Toulon, the French club announced on Wednesday.

Moyano, 29, who has 35 caps for his country, originally joined the Top 14 outfit in November after playing once at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"I'm eager to play again and to give my best to the Toulon supporters," Moyano, who can play on the wing and at full-back, said in a statement by the Stade Mayol side.

His last league appearance was February's defeat to La Rochelle before the French top-flight was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic with nine rounds of the regular season to play.

Moyano's fourth-placed Toulon, who won the last of their four national titles in 2014, are set to feature in re-scheduled end of season play offs.

Earlier on Wednesday, the league announced they are studying holding semi-finals at the end of August before a final at the Stade de France, just before the scheduled start of the 2020-21 season.