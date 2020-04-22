UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pumas Moyano Extends Toulon Deal To 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pumas Moyano extends Toulon deal to 2022

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Argentina back-three player Ramiro Moyano has signed a two-year contract extension with Toulon, the French club announced on Wednesday.

Moyano, 29, who has 35 caps for his country, originally joined the Top 14 outfit in November after playing once at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"I'm eager to play again and to give my best to the Toulon supporters," Moyano, who can play on the wing and at full-back, said in a statement by the Stade Mayol side.

His last league appearance was February's defeat to La Rochelle before the French top-flight was suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic with nine rounds of the regular season to play.

Moyano's fourth-placed Toulon, who won the last of their four national titles in 2014, are set to feature in re-scheduled end of season play offs.

Earlier on Wednesday, the league announced they are studying holding semi-finals at the end of August before a final at the Stade de France, just before the scheduled start of the 2020-21 season.

Related Topics

World France Toulon La Rochelle Argentina February March August November Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

44 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

44 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

44 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars not to be set up this year: Deputy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.