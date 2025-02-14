Punjab govt gears up for Ramazan relief with Sasta Bazaars, welfare initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the Punjab government is working on a war footing to provide maximum relief to the common man.

The district administrations have announced the establishment of 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaars' across the city to ensure affordable essentials for the public.

According to officials, the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched several initiatives to support low-income groups during the sacred month. Authorities assure that all necessary measures are in place to facilitate people.

Muslims worldwide are preparing for Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic (Hijri) Calendar. This sacred period is marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting, during which the faithful abstain from food, drink, and other indulgences in devotion to Allah. The commencement of Ramazan is determined by the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on March 1 or March 2, 2025.

Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, will also confirm the start of Ramazan based on the crescent moon sighting. It is believed that during this holy month, the gates of heaven are open, and the gates of hell are closed, as per Islamic teachings.

Ramazan is considered a time for self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and charity. The Holy Qur'an was first revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during this month. Muslims begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called 'Sehri' and break it at sunset with 'Iftar'. Fasting is one of the five pillars of islam and is obligatory for all healthy adult Muslims, except those exempted such as the ill, travelers, pregnant or nursing women, and the elderly.

Many believers also travel to Makkah and Madinah for Umrah, a pilgrimage that holds special significance during Ramazan. Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to avoid arguments, engage in acts of kindness, and increase charitable giving to support the less fortunate.

After 29 or 30 days of fasting, the month concludes with Eidul Fitr, a joyous festival marked by special prayers, feasting, and celebrations.

With the Punjab government's proactive efforts and community spirit, this Ramazan aims to be a time of compassion, unity, and relief for the underprivileged.