Punjab Govt Gears Up For Ramazan Relief With Sasta Bazaars, Welfare Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the Punjab government is working on a war footing to provide maximum relief to the common man.
The district administrations have announced the establishment of 'Sasta Ramazan Bazaars' across the city to ensure affordable essentials for the public.
According to officials, the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched several initiatives to support low-income groups during the sacred month. Authorities assure that all necessary measures are in place to facilitate people.
Muslims worldwide are preparing for Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic (Hijri) Calendar. This sacred period is marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting, during which the faithful abstain from food, drink, and other indulgences in devotion to Allah. The commencement of Ramazan is determined by the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on March 1 or March 2, 2025.
Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, will also confirm the start of Ramazan based on the crescent moon sighting. It is believed that during this holy month, the gates of heaven are open, and the gates of hell are closed, as per Islamic teachings.
Ramazan is considered a time for self-discipline, spiritual reflection, and charity. The Holy Qur'an was first revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) during this month. Muslims begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called 'Sehri' and break it at sunset with 'Iftar'. Fasting is one of the five pillars of islam and is obligatory for all healthy adult Muslims, except those exempted such as the ill, travelers, pregnant or nursing women, and the elderly.
Many believers also travel to Makkah and Madinah for Umrah, a pilgrimage that holds special significance during Ramazan. Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to avoid arguments, engage in acts of kindness, and increase charitable giving to support the less fortunate.
After 29 or 30 days of fasting, the month concludes with Eidul Fitr, a joyous festival marked by special prayers, feasting, and celebrations.
With the Punjab government's proactive efforts and community spirit, this Ramazan aims to be a time of compassion, unity, and relief for the underprivileged.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Punjab govt gears up for Ramazan relief with Sasta Bazaars, welfare initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Fiza Javed thrills audience at NAPA4 days ago
-
SU to host 3-day int’l conference on chemistry from February 13-154 days ago
-
Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets5 days ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan: A paradise for winter adventure lovers5 days ago
-
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition will be held at ACP8 days ago
-
Ahmed Imtiaz’s Poetry Collection "Waham o Gumaan Hone Se Pehle” launched9 days ago
-
Kashmiris being faced with worse nightmare of terror, trauma at IIOJ&K9 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day – Time to end Indian thralldom10 days ago
-
ACP showcasing photography exhibition of Turkish photographer Resul Celik12 days ago
-
Sialkot faces challenges despite impressive success story12 days ago
-
Plastic Vs Palm Leave: Cultural decline of Basketry in South Punjab12 days ago