Punjab govt to highlight its language, heritage, culture: Taimoor Masood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture, sports and Youth Affairs Taimoor Masood said on Friday that the government was determined to highlight its language, heritage, civilisation, art and culture as a creative and constructive sector.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at Alhamra to review the performance of the Information and Culture Department.

Information and Culture Punjab Secretary Raja Mansoor Ahmed briefed the minister about the departmental activities and performance while the heads and representatives of all subordinate institutions participated in the meeting.

The provincial minister said that all possible support would be provided to the department for the promotion of language, literature and culture. He appreciated the performance of all departments.

Taimoor Masood also visited the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Archives, Alhamra Unplug Season Two, Alhamra Art Museum, and other sections.

Later, he also participated in the "Mehran Night" a musical programme, organised in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council and Alhamra Arts Council and listened to the mystical singing of famous singer Sanam Marvi.