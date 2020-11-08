"Punjab Musical Night" Pulls Huge Crowd In "Annual Lok Mela"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The "Punjab Musical Night" pulled big crowd featuring Punjabi songs in ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Sunday.

Eminent Punjabi artists and musicians including Sain Aslam, Sain Raiz, Bashir Lohar, Sain Iqbl, Shukat Dholi,Afshan Zaibi,l and Quraban Niazi and others enthralled the audience at the Theatre.

Punjab pavilion out stood the pavilions of all other provinces at the festival in showing Punajb's rich culture and traditions. A lot of people visited the pavilion showcasing Punajbi's rich legacy.

The pavilion showed the beautiful culture of Punjab through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad. The pavilion has been set up by the Punajb directorate of culture in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

The Punjab contingent included craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups.

Visitors took a keen interest in the Punjab pavilion as it stood out among the pavilions of other provinces.

The organisers have allocated spacious pavilions to all the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir for showcasing their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner Folk Festival 'Lok Mela' continues in Lok Virsa in which provinces across Pakistan are highlighting the beauty of their culture through shows of arts and crafts in provincial pavilions.

The festival provides an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and to buy handcrafts at reasonable prices. The craftsmen would also get a chance to sell their products. The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony scheduled to take place on November 15 in which cash awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Rawalpindi Ms Farah Agha said that "Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of country in such a beautiful way.

Lok Virsa's effort in projecting the true culture of Punjab is raise worthy.

She said, "We will support every initiative that can lead to create national harmony and integration among the nation, which is need of the hour." A visitor, Abdual Hannan said, "One can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian Hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the Federal capital." /395