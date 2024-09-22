Open Menu

Punjabi Folk Singer Tufail Niazi Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of legendary Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi was observed

here on Saturday.

Tufail Niazi was born in 1926 in Madiraan village of Jalandhar in India. After the

partition, he first settled in Multan and then moved to Lahore.

Niazi first participated in Notankis and played the hero in classical plays like Sassi Pannu,

Heera Ranjha and Sohni Mahinwal, then started his singing career by setting up

his own Sangeet Party.

He established a theatre and continued singing for Radio Pakistan and ptv.

Tuf ail Niazi received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1982.

