Punjabi Folk Singer Tufail Niazi Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The 34th death anniversary of legendary Punjabi folk singer Tufail Niazi was observed
here on Saturday.
Tufail Niazi was born in 1926 in Madiraan village of Jalandhar in India. After the
partition, he first settled in Multan and then moved to Lahore.
Niazi first participated in Notankis and played the hero in classical plays like Sassi Pannu,
Heera Ranjha and Sohni Mahinwal, then started his singing career by setting up
his own Sangeet Party.
He established a theatre and continued singing for Radio Pakistan and ptv.
Tuf ail Niazi received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1982.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
ACP stages children’s theatre play "Ali and the Dragon”2 days ago
-
ACP host Lecture by Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar tittled “Shehr & Shairi"3 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues6 days ago
-
Call for sustainable policies to resolve water contamination issues6 days ago
-
Time to revitalize Quaid’s vision for a prosperous Pakistan6 days ago
-
Literary ceremony held at Bahawalpur Arts Council7 days ago
-
Legendary comedian Lehri remembered8 days ago
-
Govt working for well-being of artists: Deeba13 days ago
-
Civil Judge Abbottabad halts Paramedics Association election14 days ago
-
Eminent writer Ashfaq Ahmad remembered14 days ago
-
ACP honors heroes by hosting Program titled “6th September - Defence Day of Pakistan”15 days ago
-
NAPA to stage play inspired by Manto’s stories15 days ago