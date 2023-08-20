Open Menu

Putellas Dropped From Spain Starting Line-up For World Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Putellas dropped from Spain starting line-up for World Cup final

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Reigning two-times Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain's starting line-up for Sunday's Women's World Cup final against England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Putellas's tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

Spain (4-3-2-1): Coll; Battle, Paredes, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Hermoso; Redondo, Caldentey; ParallueloCoach: Jorge Vilda (ESP)Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

