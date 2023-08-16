Putellas reduced to supporting role for Spain as other stars emerge

(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain's chances coming into the Women's World Cup seemed to hinge on the fitness of Alexia Putellas but they have enjoyed a remarkable run to the final despite their star player struggling to make an impact.

Instead, the likes of Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmati and unsung midfield hero Teresa Abelleira have stood out for Jorge Vilda's team, who beat Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday to secure a place in Sunday's showpiece in Sydney.

Putellas had to fight to make the squad after spending more than nine months out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee suffered on the eve of the European Championship last year.

The player, who has won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best award in each of the last two years, has started just three times on Spain's run to their first World Cup final.

Her longest involvement was 62 minutes in the final group game against Japan, which ended in a 4-0 hammering that did not augur well for the knockout stages.

After brief substitute appearances in wins over Switzerland and the Netherlands, Putellas returned to the starting line-up against Sweden.

However, she was withdrawn before the hour mark to make way for Paralluelo, the 19-year-old winger who is one of the most exciting prospects to emerge at this World Cup.

Vilda later admitted his strategy had been to use Putellas to help wear down Sweden before unleashing game-changer Paralluelo.