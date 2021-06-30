UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Accuses US Of Involvement In UK Warship Incident

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin accuses US of involvement in UK warship incident

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Washington of involvement in an incident involving a British destroyer off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Last week, Russia said it fired warning shots to ward off the British navy's HMS Defender as it passed near the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea in what it said was a violation of its territorial waters.

"This, of course, was a provocation -- that is completely obvious," Putin said during his annual televised phone-in.

"It was complex and was carried out not only by the British, but also by the Americans.

" As his evidence, Putin said that before the UK ship entered waters claimed by Russia last week, an "American strategic reconnaissance aircraft" had taken off from a NATO military airfield in Greece. He did not provide any more details.

Britain has defended the ship's route, saying the HMS Defender was making "an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law".

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and claims the waters around the peninsula as part of its territory. Most countries do not recognise the takeover and stand behind Ukraine's claims to the waters.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Greece From

Recent Stories

Ashok Leyland&#039;s investments in UAE worth AED1 ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA opens new COVID-19 drive-through Services Cen ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP obtains GC Mark Certification in digital med ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

21 minutes ago

‏UAE officials commemorate inauguration of Israe ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.