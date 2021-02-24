UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Accuses West Of Wanting To 'shackle' Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Putin accuses West of wanting to 'shackle' Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his domestic intelligence agency Wednesday to be on guard against Western attempts to "shackle" the country, after the EU agreed on new sanctions on Moscow.

The comments came as relations between Russia and the West approach their lowest point since the Cold War, with new EU and US penalties looming over Russia for its arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Speaking to the Federal Security Services (FSB) in his annual address to the domestic intelligence agency, Putin said the West is "trying to shackle us with economic and other sanctions".

"We are faced with the so-called policy of containing Russia," he said.

"This is not about competition... but about a consistent and very aggressive line aimed at disrupting our development, slowing it down, creating problems along our borders," Putin added, saying the West was employing tools "from the arsenal of the special services".

He said the efforts were aimed at "provoking internal instability to undermine the values that unite Russian society and ultimately weaken Russia and bring it under external control".

Putin earlier this month accused the West of using Navalny -- whom he alleges has the support of US security services -- to try to contain Russia, a term connoting the US strategy towards the Soviet Union in the Cold War.

On Wednesday, the Russian leader called on the FSB to make the Western threat a priority in its work this year along with its Primary task of countering terrorism.

"The suppression of any attempts from the outside to usurp the right of the people of Russia to determine their future should also be in your field of attention," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted the West during an address to the UN Human Rights Council for refusing to suspend sanctions despite a global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

The European Union this week moved to sanction four Russian officials over the jailing of Navalny, adding to the series of sanctions Russia has faced over election interference and the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira From Arsenal

Recent Stories

KU issues registration schedule of MA, BA and BCom ..

9 seconds ago

Sarhad University, Pakistan Consulate in UAE ink M ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

1 hour ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.