Putin Accuses Western Spies Of Role In 'terror Attacks' In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Putin accuses Western spies of role in 'terror attacks' in Russia

Moscow, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Western security services of having helped Kyiv stage "terror attacks" in Russia, after giving an icy welcome to the new US and EU ambassadors.

His Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile made a rare foreign visit to Warsaw in a show of thanks for Poland's support since the start of Russia's offensive.

Putin spoke at a meeting of the Kremlin's security council dedicated to ensuring law and order in four Ukrainian territories he claimed to have annexed last year.

"There are grounds to assert" that other countries and Western intelligence services were involved "in staging sabotage and terrorist attacks", Putin said in televised remarks.

In what appeared to be a reference to the Ukrainian authorities, Putin said "neo-Nazis and their accomplices were acting" in Russia as well as the annexed territories including the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Putin's remarks come days after an explosion at a cafe in Russia's second city, Saint Petersburg, killed a high-profile military blogger and staunch supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky.

Moscow said the attack had been orchestrated by Ukraine with help from supporters of jailed critic Alexei Navalny. Kyiv has blamed it on Russia's domestic infighting.

But Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday the blogger's death would be "one of the topics of discussion" at the UN Security Council, where Moscow has taken over the rotating presidency.

Hours earlier, Putin had received the new foreign ambassadors to Moscow at a ceremony in the Kremlin.

He told US ambassador Lynne Tracy that Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis", adding that ties between Russia and the United States were in "deep crisis".

Putin also told the new EU envoy to Moscow, Roland Galharague, that the bloc instigated "geopolitical confrontation" with Moscow.

