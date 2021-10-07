UrduPoint.com

Putin Agrees To "carefully" Increase Gas Supplies Amid Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin agrees to "carefully" increase gas supplies amid price hike

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The current hike in gas prices is not beneficial for Russia, and the country could increase gas supplies on the market in a cautious way, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We do not need such speculative excitement," Putin said at a meeting on Russia's energy development, after gas prices in Europe surged to a record high earlier in the day.

The high prices do not meet Russia's interests and the market needs to be stabilized as soon as possible, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the meeting.

The former energy minister proposed two options that Russia could help overcome the energy crisis in Europe -- speedily launching the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany or supplying additional volumes of gas for trading through the St.

Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Putin voiced readiness to explore measures to cool down the market in a way that will not hurt Russia. "Let's think about a possible increase in supplies on the market, but we need to do it carefully," he said.

He urged Russia's gas industry giant Gazprom to fully comply with contractual obligations of delivering gas through the transmission system of Ukraine, which is not as profitable as bypassing Ukraine though, so that no one will be put in a difficult position and Gazprom maintains its credibility as a reliable supplier.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Germany Nord Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Stock Exchange Gas Market Industry

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

6 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

9 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

9 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

12 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.