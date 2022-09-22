UrduPoint.com

Putin Ally Medvedchuk, 55 Servicemen Freed In Swap With Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Putin ally Medvedchuk, 55 servicemen freed in swap with Ukraine

Moscow, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :President Vladimir Putin's ally Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 servicemen were handed over to Russia in a record-high prisoner swap with Kyiv, a leader of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine confirmed Thursday.

"Fifty-six people were released, 55 of them servicemen...

Viktor Medvedchuk was also released from captivity," Denis Pushilin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, referring to the former Ukrainian lawmaker, who was accused of high treason.

Medvedchuk, 68, is one of Ukraine's richest people and says Putin is the godfather to his youngest daughter.

He was captured by Ukraine's special forces in mid-April after escaping from house arrest.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier that the released servicemen have been transported to Russia and "are in medical institutions of Russia's defence ministry".

