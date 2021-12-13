UrduPoint.com

Putin Ally To Head Russia's Leading Social Network

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin ally to head Russia's leading social network

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian tech group VK, which owns the country's leading social network VKontakte, said Monday that it has appointed the son of one of President Vladimir Putin's closest associates as its new chief executive.

VK said in a statement that it was "please to welcome Vladimir Kiriyenko to the team." Kiriyenko, the son of Putin's domestic policy chief Sergei Kiriyenko, had a "great track record of launching and successfully developing multiple complex projects. We are positive he has all the right ingredients to take VK to new heights," the statement said.

The move is the latest sign of increasing government control of Russian social networks.

VK, formerly known as Mail.ru Group, includes VKontakte, another social network Odnoklassniki, and other online services.

VKontakte is Russia's equivalent of Facebook and says it has an audience of 97 million users.

Sergei Kiriyenko is deputy head of the presidential administration, a key post in the Kremlin, and oversees domestic policy.

He also served as prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin.

The announcement comes two weeks after the holding company of Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov said it sold its shares in VK to state-controlled energy giant Gazprom.

In recent years, the Russian government has used the pretext of protecting minors and fighting extremism to control the Russian segment of the web and began developing a so-called sovereign internet.

Russia's opposition accuses the Kremlin of using such regulations to further stifle freedom of speech and clampdown on online dissent.

Russia often takes legal action against internet platforms for not deleting content it labels illegal, such as pornographic material or posts condoning drugs and suicide.

Courts have slapped non-compliant platforms, including Twitter, Google and Facebook, with a series of fines and in March started throttling Twitter's services.

