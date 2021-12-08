Moscow, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kremlin Tuesday described Vladimir Putin's talks with US leader Joe Biden as "frank" and said the Russian president requested Washington provide guarantees NATO will not continue its eastward expansion.

"On the whole the talks were frank and professional," the Kremlin said in a statement. "Russia is seriously interested in obtaining reliable legal guarantees that will exclude NATO's eastward expansion and the deployment of offensive strike weapons in countries adjacent to Russia."