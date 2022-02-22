Putin calls for 'demilitarisation' of Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for the "demilitarisation" of Ukraine after receiving a green light from parliament to use the country's army outside Russia's borders.

"If our so-called partners will pump today's authorities in Kyiv with modern weapons, then the main point is a certain degree of demilitarisation of today's Ukraine," he said.