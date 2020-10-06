Putin Calls For 'immediate' Karabakh Ceasefire: Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:50 AM
Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called for an "immediate" ceasefire as fighting raged between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.
Putin discussed the conflict which has lead to "serious casualties" with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and called for the ceasefire, the Kremlin said.