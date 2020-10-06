Putin calls for 'immediate' Karabakh ceasefire: Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called for an "immediate" ceasefire as fighting raged between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said.

Putin discussed the conflict which has lead to "serious casualties" with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and called for the ceasefire, the Kremlin said.