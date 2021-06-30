UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls On Russians To Listen To 'specialists' And Get Vaccinated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin calls on Russians to listen to 'specialists' and get vaccinated

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged Russians to listen to "specialists" and get vaccinated, as his country struggles to inoculate its population against coronavirus amid a surging third wave.

"It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumours, but to specialists," he said during an annual phone-in with Russians, the majority of whom polls show oppose receiving coronavirus jabs.

