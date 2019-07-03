Putin calls sub tragedy 'big loss', calls for probe

Moscow, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called the loss of 14 navy officers in a submersible fire a "big loss," ordering a full investigation into what happened.

"It is a big loss for the navy, and for the army as a whole," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, ordering him to "find the reasons for this tragedy".