Putin Calls Sub Tragedy 'big Loss', Calls For Probe

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Putin calls sub tragedy 'big loss', calls for probe

Moscow, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called the loss of 14 navy officers in a submersible fire a "big loss," ordering a full investigation into what happened.

"It is a big loss for the navy, and for the army as a whole," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, ordering him to "find the reasons for this tragedy".

