Putin Condemns 'mayhem And Rioting' At US Anti-racism Protests
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:20 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday criticised anti-racism protests in the United States for sparking crowd violence.
"If this fight for natural rights, legal rights, turns into mayhem and rioting, I see nothing good for the country," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television to be broadcast Sunday evening.