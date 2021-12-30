UrduPoint.com

Putin 'convinced' That 'effective Dialogue' With US Possible

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin 'convinced' that 'effective dialogue' with US possible

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is "convinced" that "effective dialogue" between Moscow and Washington is possible, hours ahead of telephone talks as tensions rise over Ukraine.

"I am convinced that ... we can move forward and establish an effective Russian-American dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other's national interests," Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout of his holiday messages to world leaders.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

