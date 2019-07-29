UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Critic Navalny Hospitalised After 'allergic Reaction' In Jail

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Putin critic Navalny hospitalised after 'allergic reaction' in jail

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was taken from jail to hospital suffering an allergic reaction could have been exposed to an "unknown chemical substance", his doctor said.

The Putin critic is serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling a mass protest after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in Moscow city elections.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Sunday said he was receiving treatment for a "severe allergic reaction".

His personal physician Anastassia Vassilieva later said on Facebook after visiting Navalny in hospital that he was suffering with swollen eyelids and multiple abscesses on his neck, back, torso and elbows.

"We can't rule out that his skin has been exposed to a toxin and been damaged by an unknown chemical substance from a third person," she said, adding that Navalny has never had any allergies.

Ealier in the day Yarmysh said the source of the allergic reaction had not been determined.

"He is currently in the ward under the supervision of police officers. He is being provided with the necessary medical assistance," she added.

Navalny hoped to stand against President Vladimir Putin in an election last year but was barred because of a fraud conviction he and supporters say was politically motivated.

The 43-year-old has served several short jail sentences over his protest activity.

Two years ago, Navalny had to travel to Spain for surgery after a street attack left him nearly blind in one eye.

Sunday's hospitalisation came a day after almost 1,400 people were arrested at the demonstration the opposition leader had called.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's former campaign manager, said he had a similar reaction after he served a sentence in the same cell last month for violating protest laws.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Police Moscow Russia Jail Facebook Doctor Vladimir Putin Same Spain Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate new British PM

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends condolences to King Salman on ..

7 hours ago

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

11 hours ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

11 hours ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.