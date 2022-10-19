UrduPoint.com

Putin Declares Martial Law In Ukraine Regions Russia Says Annexed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions Russia says annexed

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday introduced martial law in Ukraine's Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

"I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a televised National Security Council meeting.

The Kremlin then published a decree saying martial law will be introduced from early Thursday.

Putin's announcement came as Ukrainian forces advanced in territory held by Moscow for months.

"The Kyiv regime refused to recognise the will of the people, rejects any proposals for negotiation, gunfire continues, civilians are dying," the 70-year-old Russian leader said.

He accused Ukraine of using "terrorist methods".

"They send sabotage groups into our territory," he said, claiming Moscow had foiled other attacks after its Crimea bridge was targeted "including at our nuclear power facilities".

Under Russian law, martial law allows for the strengthening of the military, curfews, limits on movement, forms of censorship and the interning of foreign citizens.

"We are working on solving very complex large-scale tasks to ensure security and protect the future of Russia," Putin said.

According to the decree, he also strengthened security inside Russia, putting Moscow-annexed Crimea and the southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov on a "medium level of response".

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Martial Law Russia Nuclear Rostov Kursk Belgorod Vladimir Putin Bryansk Krasnodar Voronezh Kherson Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

13 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

29 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.