Putin denies Russia waging cyber attacks against US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin dismissed as "farcical" accusations that Russia was behind cyber attacks against the US in an interview with NBC broadcast Monday ahead of his summit with President Joe Biden.

"Where is proof? It's becoming farcical," he said. "We have been accused of all kinds of things, election interference, cyber attacks and so on and so forth, and not once, not one time, did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof, just unfounded accusations."