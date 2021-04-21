Putin denounces Western silence on Belarus 'coup attempt'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday denounced Western silence on Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko's claim that his security services had thwarted an alleged US plot to assassinate him.

"Everyone pretends that nothing is happening at all," Putin said in his annual state of the nation address. "What would have happened if the coup d'etat attempt had been actually undertaken? How many people would have suffered?"