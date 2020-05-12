UrduPoint.com
Putin Eases Russia's Stay-at-home Orders As Cases Soar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Putin eases Russia's stay-at-home orders as cases soar

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Monday said stay-at-home orders for most workers in Russia would be eased this week even as the country registered a record increase in new coronavirus infections.

With more than 220,000 confirmed cases and a steady surge of more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases every day, Russia now ranks fourth in a global tally of total infections after the United States, Spain and Britain.

Despite virus figures that suggest the pandemic in Russia shows no sign of slowing, Putin announced that the country's "non-working" period to slow the pandemic would end on Tuesday.

The Kremlin introduced the measures in late March, saying Russians not working in essential jobs would have to stay at home but still receive their salaries as part of sweeping efforts to contain the virus.

The move brought uncertainty to the economy already grappling with low oil prices, with business owners struggling to pay full salaries to employees while shutting their doors to customers.

"Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," Putin said during a meeting with officials responsible for the country's virus response.

The president said that Russia's regions, which were given leeway to introduce different anti-virus measures, would be able to keep in place any restrictions necessary to contain the pandemic.

The president's announcement, broadcast on state-run television, comes after Russia registered a record number of daily cases with more than 11,000 people testing positive over the last 24 hours.

Officials have said the rise of the daily rate is in part due to aggressive testing, even of those showing no symptoms.

