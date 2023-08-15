Open Menu

Putin Emphasizes Need For Peaceful Solution In Niger

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Putin emphasizes need for peaceful solution in Niger

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke over the phone with his Malian counterpart Assimi Goita to discuss developments in Niger.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin emphasized the need for a peaceful solution in Niger. Putin and Goita also discussed bilateral relations, the statement said.

Last month, Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted by a military intervention on July 26. The Economic Community of West African States last week ordered to activate its standby force in order to "restore constitutional order" in Niger.

