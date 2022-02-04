(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed his country's close ties with China, in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Moscow's relations with Beijing are of an "unprecedented nature and an example of a dignified relationship", Putin said in televised remarks as the two countries deepen ties in the face of increasing criticism from the West.