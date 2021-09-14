Putin hopes Sputnik V will protect him after Covid contact

Moscow, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine would protect him, after coronavirus cases were detected in his entourage forcing him into to isolate.

"I hope everything will be as it should be and that Sputnik V will in practice show its high levels of protection against Covid-19," the Russian leader said via video link during a government meeting.