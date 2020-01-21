Putin Keeps Key Ministers In New Russian Government
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:30 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new government on Tuesday, keeping key officials including the ministers of foreign affairs and defence.
The list of appointments released by the Kremlin showed Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu would be staying on in the government of new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.