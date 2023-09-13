Open Menu

Putin, Kim At Russian Spaceport Ahead Of Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Putin, Kim at Russian spaceport ahead of talks

Moscow, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday, ahead of planned talks that could lead to a weapons deal.

Kim, on a rare foreign trip and his first since the pandemic, crossed into Russia on his bullet-proof train on Tuesday.

"Putin arrived at Vostochny Cosmodrome" the TASS, RIA Novosti and Interfax agencies all said, before reporting that Kim had also arrived at the spaceport.

Kim has travelled to Russia with his top military officials including Korean People's Army Marshal Pak Jong Chon and Munitions Industry Department Director Jo Chun Ryong.

