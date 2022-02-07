Putin-Macron meeting 'important' but no big breakthroughs expected: Kremlin

Moscow, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin said Monday that a meeting of the French and Russian leaders in Moscow was very important in resolving tensions over Ukraine, but that significant breakthroughs could not be expected.

"The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in one meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, nonetheless calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's talks in Moscow "very important".