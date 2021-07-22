UrduPoint.com
Putin, Merkel Discuss Possible Extension Of Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Deal: Kremlin

Putin, Merkel discuss possible extension of Russia-Ukraine gas transit deal: Kremlin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday discussed a possible extension of a gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kiev, the Kremlin said.

"The Russian president and the German Chancellor touched upon a possibility of extending an agreement between Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory beyond 2024," the Kremlin said in a statement.

