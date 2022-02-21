Putin must decide on 'possible' Biden summit, France says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :France on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on meeting US counterpart Joe Biden in a summit proposed by Paris to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine.

"It is today possible to move towards a summit.

.. Now it is up to President Putin to make his choice," a French presidential official, who asked not to be named, told reporters, describing the situation as "very dangerous" and the parties as "walking a fine line".