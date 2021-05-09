UrduPoint.com
Putin On WWII Victory Day Says Will 'firmly' Defend Russian Interests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Putin on WWII Victory Day says will 'firmly' defend Russian interests

Moscow, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russia will "firmly" defend national interests as it marked the 76th anniversary of victory in World War II.

"Russia consistently defends international law. At the same time, we will firmly defend our national interests to ensure the safety of our people," Putin said in a speech on Red Square commemorating the end of the war.

